Three Soccer X-Men and Two Soccer X-Women named as USports All-Canadians

Five St. FX Soccer players have been named USports All-Canadians.

At the National Women’s Soccer Awards Gala at Laval University in Quebec City, two members of the St. FX X-Women were selected as second team All-Canadians; defender Emma Steen and forward Amanda Smith.

At the National Men’s Soccer Awards at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC, three members of the St. FX X-men were chosen as All-Canadians. Defender Lewis Dye is a First Team All-Canadian, Midfielder Logan Rieck is a Second Team All-Canadian, while Forward Samuel Barrowcliffe was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Quarter-final action takes place today at the USports National Men’s Soccer Championship at Thompson Rivers University. The X-Men will play in the opening match against Quebec Champion Montreal at 3 p.m. Atlantic time. Semi-final games will be played tomorrow with the championship game Sunday.