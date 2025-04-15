Three SRCE Students headed to Canada Wide Science Fair in Fredericton

Three local students will be headed to the the Canada Wide Science Fair set for May 31st to June 7th in Fredericton.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education recently held its Science Fair at the Strait Area Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College in Port Hawkesbury.

The top three headed to Fredericton include Grand Prize Best in Fair winner Saanvi Vishwakarma, a Grade 8 student at St. Andrew Junior School. Vishwakarma’s project is entitled “Assessing the Ecological Implications and Antibacterial Efficacy of Garlic compared to Lysol Disinfectant.”

Grand Prize Second Overall recipient is Yashita Ghore, a Grade 10 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School. Ghore’s project is called “Biokidney–A Step Towards Lab-Grown Organs”.

Grand Prize Third Overall is Elise Munro, a Grade 11 student at Dalbrae Academy. Munro’s project is entitled, “Keeping it Cool: Preventing the Deterioration and Improving the performance of Solar Panels in Hot Conditions.”