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Three St. FX Music Professors Team Up to Perform at the Antigonish Jazz Festival this Week

Nov 2, 2026 | Local News

Among the many entertainers set to perform at the Antigonish Jazz Festival this week are three St. FX Music professors who have been playing locally and look to expand their shows to a wider audience. The festival takes place from Thursday to Saturday, November 5th to 7th.

Paul Rushka (St. FX University photo)

Rushka, Johnston and Michelli will play a set on Saturday afternoon from 3:10 to 4 pm at Half Cocked Brewing.  The piano trio features some of Canada’s premier improvising musicians
The trio includes Paul Rushka on double-bass, Jeff Johnston on piano and Anthony Michelli on drums.  Rushka has long standing relationships with both musicians, but as a group he says they have only been playing together off and on for a couple of years supporting visiting artists come to St. FX, but they hope to expand that.
Rushka hopes they can also get booked for the upcoming Halifax Jazz Festival.  As a teacher, Rushka says this festival is a tremendous opportunity for his students to get completely immersed in high level jazz.  He says for the community, it provides a chance to see and hear a mix of local, national and international artists.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.