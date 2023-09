The U Sports national rankings are out and a trio of STFX teams made the lists.

The StFX football team is ranked fifth in the country, maintaining the same position as last week, after at 23-6 win over Acadia.

The STFX Women’s soccer team is ranked 10th in the nation, following a pair of wins over the weekend. The Men’s soccer team is also ranked 10th, following a win and a loss at home over the weekend.