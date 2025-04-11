Three St. FX X-Men Picked in Canadian Elite Basketball League Draft

Three members of the St. FX Basketball X-Men have been selected in the Canadian Elite Basketball League draft.

AUS Most Valuable Player and USports first team all-Canadian DJ Jackson was selected in the first round, sixth overall by the Calgary Surge. Gatlauk James was also chosen in round one, 9th overall by the Niagara River Lions.

Also picked in the draft was Koat Thomas, taken in the second round by the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

30 USports athletes were chosen in the draft from 25 post-secondary institutions.