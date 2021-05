Three members of the St. FX Football X-Men have been selected for the East team for the 2021

East-West Bowl. The annual game, cancelled this year because of COVID-19 showcases the top U Sports football prospects in the country who will be eligible in the following year’s CFL Draft.

The X-Men players chosen are defensive back Ethan Mastin, defensive lineman Alex Fedchun and offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar.