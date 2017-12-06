Three X-Men Players to join Coach Brad Peddle on the U-Sports Men’s Hockey All-Stars in a two game series against Canadian Junior Team

3 St.FX Men’s hockey players have found their way onto the U-Sports Men’s Hockey All Stars Roster where they will play a two-game series against Canada’s

National Junior Team prospects.

Defensemen Jagger Dirk and forwards Michael Clarke and Holden Cook will represent the St.FX X-Men at the tournament, along with their head coach Brad Peddle.

It will mark the third straight year Canada’s National Junior Team Prospects have faced off against the U SPORTS Men’s Hockey All-Stars. The games are set for Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. AT and Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. AT in St. Catharines, Ontario.