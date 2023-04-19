Three X-Men to Play in USports East-West Bowl

Three members of the St. FX Football X-Men, defensive backs Brandyn Martin and Jay Turnsek and kicker/punter Ben Hadley will be playing in the upcoming USports East-West Bowl in

Hamilton next month.

The game showcases the top football athletes eligible for the 2024 draft.

Martin, in this third year of eligibility from Melfort, Saskatchewan is a Human Kinetics grad and a first year Education student. This past season, Martin was named an AUS all-star for the first time in his career. Martin was ninth overall in AUS tackling with 32 on the season with 29 solo tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. He is also a two-time academic all-Canadian.

Hadley is a third year business student from Halifax, in his third year of eligibility. He was X-Men special teams player of the year, and an AUS all-star.

He was second in the conference in total points with 60 and led the AUS in kicking. He was 11 for 15 in field goals made and scored 21 extra points. He also had eight punts for 290 yards this season, for an average of 36.3 yardes per punt.

Turnsek started in all eight games for the AUS champion

X-Men. The fourth year science student in his third year of eligibility from North Bay, Ontario had 16.5 tackles on the year, including 12 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and one break-up. He was the X-Men Rookie of the Year in 2019 and is a three-time Academic All-Canadian.

The game will be played May 13th.