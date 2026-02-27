Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Three X-Women Hockey Players receive Individual AUS Awards; Four Players named All-Stars

Feb 27, 2026 | Sports

Atlantic University Sport has announced  the 2025-26 AUS women’s hockey all-stars and major award winners, and a few STFX players made the list.

STFX’s Landyn Pitts was named the most sportsmanlike player, Bree MacPherson was named the top defensive player, Toby Graham is the rookie of the year.

Landyn Pitts (St. FX Athletics photo)

Pitts added 9 points on the season while collecting four penalty minutes. Graham finished tied for second in AUS in goals scored during the regular season with 13, and led all first year players with 18 points.

Bree MacPherson (St. FX Athletics photo)

MacPherson was selected as the winner of this award based on excellence in faceoffs, blocked shots, forechecking, rush-zone defending, penalty killing and shutting down the opposition’s top players.

Toby Graham (St. FX Athletics photo)

STFX forward Claire Carruthers was named to the first all-star team while Lainey Joyce made the second all-star team. Graham and Laci Boyd were named to the all rookie team.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year