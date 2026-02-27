Three X-Women Hockey Players receive Individual AUS Awards; Four Players named All-Stars

Atlantic University Sport has announced the 2025-26 AUS women’s hockey all-stars and major award winners, and a few STFX players made the list.

STFX’s Landyn Pitts was named the most sportsmanlike player, Bree MacPherson was named the top defensive player, Toby Graham is the rookie of the year.

Pitts added 9 points on the season while collecting four penalty minutes. Graham finished tied for second in AUS in goals scored during the regular season with 13, and led all first year players with 18 points.

MacPherson was selected as the winner of this award based on excellence in faceoffs, blocked shots, forechecking, rush-zone defending, penalty killing and shutting down the opposition’s top players.

STFX forward Claire Carruthers was named to the first all-star team while Lainey Joyce made the second all-star team. Graham and Laci Boyd were named to the all rookie team.