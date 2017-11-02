Three X-Women Soccer Players named to AUS all-star team

Three members of the St. FX Soccer X-Women have been named to the AUS all-star team. Midfielder Larissa White was named to the first all-star team, while Midfielder Mercy Myles and Striker Chloe Brennan were chosen for the second team of AUS all-stars.

The Defending AUS champion X-Women face Acadia in a quarterfinal at 4 this afternoon at Oland Stadium; while UNB faces Dalhousie in the second quarterfinal at 7. Cape Breton and Memorial have earned byes into the semi-finals. The AUS final is Sunday afternoon at 2.