Threshhold for Low Income Tax Exemption in Port Hawkesbury adjusted

More Port Hawkesbury residents will be able to apply for a low income tax exemption.

During last night’s regular monthly session, Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted to change the threshold from those making $24,000 or less annually to now include those making $27,000 or less each year to qualify for the rebate.

After the change was discussed at the Aug. 6 special meeting of town council and staff recommended including more residents, CAO Terry Doyle told council the income threshold has not changed since 2019 and this change is going to benefit a lot of people in the town.