Thursday is Stand up Against Bullying Day in the Province

Sep 11, 2024 | Local News

Thursday marks Stand Up Against Bullying Day in Nova Scotia and schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are taking part.

Darrell LeBlanc, director of programs and student services with the SRCE, described Stand Up Agasint Bully Day as a day set aside each year to celebrate and recognize the importance of positive, respectful, safe, and inclusive learning environments. He said staff, students and community members are encouraged to wear pink.

 

 

Some of the activities include in-class discussions on kindness and being a good friend, story readings and writing activities, pledges and affirmations focussed on respect and supporting one another, as well as poster displays. LeBlanc invited everyone to join them in Standing Up Against Bullying and wearing pink


