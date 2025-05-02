Tickets and Camping now on sale for the Maple Leaf Classic at Riverside International Speedway on June 28th

Tickets and camping for June 28th Maple Leaf Classic at Riverside International Speedway are now on sale.

The event features the NASCAR Canada Series and the FGI Pro Stock Tour in a combined total of 450 feature laps. It is the only stop east of Quebec for NASCAR Canada for the 300 lap race. The cars and stars of the Pro Stock Tour will contest the Wajax 250, the fourth in a series of 10 races for the 2025 title. There will also be qualifying for both series, time trials for NASCAR and heat races for the pro stocks.

Grandstand tickets are available as general admission, reserved bench, reserved premium.

For more information, visit www.riversidespeedway.ca