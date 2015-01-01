Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament Adds Female Division

Port Hawkesbury’s Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament will have a Female Division this year. Four teams will be competing for the First Annual Tricia Little Cup.

Little, a grandaughter of Mackie, played basketball and soccer at the univeristy level, was a skilled equestrian and excelled in Track and Field. At the time of her death in 2021, Little, the mother of four children was the coach of the SAERC Saints High School Girls Basketball Team.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Little faced her cancer fight with dignity and courage, battling daily with a smile on her face, determined and strong. Tournament organizers say Little was an inspiration to everyone who knew her and are proud to name the female division in her honour.

The 44th annual Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament will take place at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre from January 26th to 28th.