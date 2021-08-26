Tightened Border Restrictions Impact New Brunswick Students Attending St. FX University

Changes to border restrictions announced by the Nova Scotia government may have an impact

on some New Brunswick students attending St. FX University. The post secondary institution posted an advisory to New Brunswick students on social media this week.

Anyone arriving in Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will need to follow the same rules as those coming from outside Atlantic Canada. That includes anyone entering Nova Scotia with anything less than two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine will need to isolate in Nova Scotia.

That means those with no doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to quarantine for 14 days, and with one dose must isolate for 7 days. Anyone fully vaccinated won’t have to isolate.

The university recommends any student who needs to isolate must be in the province no later than Saturday. Classes start September 7th.