Tim Houston pledges to advocate for a Separate Department for Addictions and Mental Health

PC Leadership Candidate and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says addictions and mental health needs a higher priority in health care. Houston says if he becomes party leader, he would advocate for a separate ministry for addictions and mental health.

If he becomes premier, Houston says existing costs for mental health and addictions, currently standing at more than 200-million dollars would be transferred from Health to the new department. He says additional funding would also be provided for research on solutions-based programs that will include measurements of outcomes.