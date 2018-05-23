Tim Houston pledges to advocate for a Separate Department for Addictions and Mental Health

health needs a higher priority in health care. Houston says if he becomes party leader, he would advocate for a separate ministry for addictions and mental health.
If he becomes premier, Houston says existing costs for mental health and addictions, currently standing at more than 200-million dollars would be transferred from Health to the new department. He says additional funding would also be provided for research on solutions-based programs that will include measurements of outcomes.