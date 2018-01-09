Tim Houston takes his leadership campaign to Antigonish

The PC leadership contest in the province is no longer a one horse race. Yesterday, the MLA for Kings North John Lohr announced his bid for Tory leadership, becoming the second person to officially enter the bid for the parties new leader.

The first to do so was Pictou East MLA Tim Houston, who was in Antigonish yesterday. Houston says that he looks forward to the leadership race now that another candidate has stepped forward:

Houston met with students from St.FX yesterday afternoon to discuss concerns affecting people finishing high school or who are currently enrolled in University. Houston says he is listening to people at the province at a “grass roots level’ with the hopes of fixing many longstanding issues.