New Screening System in Place for Booking COVID-19 Tests

Rules for COVID-19 testing in Nova Scotia are changing. The Nova Scotia Health Authority has developed a new screening system for booking an appointment for a PCR test or to pick up a take home rapid test at COVID testing centres in the province.

The NSHA’s COVID-19 Director for Eastern Zone, Andrew Heighton, says priority for a PCR test is being given to those most vulnerable.

An on-line screening tool to determine if you are eligible for a PCR Test or to pick up a rapid test can be found at www.novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Heighton says if you qualify for a rapid test, only take what you need to ensure everyone has access to them. Rapid tests should be used only if you have been at an exposure site or a close contact of someone who has tested positive. They shouldn’t be used to clear yourself for a social event or to visit friends and family.

More information on guidelines for COVID-19 can be found by following this link: https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting