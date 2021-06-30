TO GIVE AWAY: Queen size box spring & mattress with rails – ready to set up.
Call 902-867-0587
The province's third phase of its COVID-19 reopening plans has begun. http://bit.ly/3w7QDBe
Nova Scotia has four new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say three cases are in Easter Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. The fourth infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel. There are 55 active cases of the virus, two people are in hospital. Nova Scotia […]
The Antigonish Town Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire earlier today. Firefighters received a call of a fire at 36 Martin Street in the Beaverbrook Trailer Court at around 11:20 this morning. The fire was contained to the inside of a trailer. 18 firefighters and four trucks responded to the fire. No one was hurt […]
LOCAL SPORTS Congratulations to Mike Tate of Heatherton, who won gold in the men’s 5000m at the Canadian Olympic Track & Field trials in Montreal on Saturday night. Many local players were chosen in this weekend’s Q League Draft. From Antigonish: Tyler Peddle, Tully Grant, Leyton Stewart, Jack Milner, Kevin Walker, and Ray MacKinnon. From […]