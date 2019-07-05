To Give Away: Reclining Chair Beige color, still in good condition. If interested, please call 902-735-5101.
Lost: A chocolate brown sleek mixed breed dog. Named Roxie from downtown Antigonish area. Nervous around men, if seen or found please call 902-735-2336
Happy Birthday to Ryder MacLean today, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
The county is keeping the court house. During a special meeting of Antigonish County council last night, members voted to accept amendments to the lease between the province and the county regarding the Antigonish Court House. County Warden Owen McCarron said the province stepped up in a meaningful way, noting in addition to an increase […]
Local RCMP are investigating an incident involving a person or persons sharing images of a minor. On July 1, Inverness RCMP received word from the parent of a 15 year old female who was threatened by someone she met online. The 15-year-old was told if she did not share nude photos , she would be […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]