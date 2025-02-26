Today is Pink Shirt Day, an event to Raise Awareness about Bullying

Today is a day to wear pink.

This is Pink Shirt Day, also known as Anti-Bullying Day, aimed at raising awareness about bullying in schools, workplaces, at home and online. The annual day is held on the last Wednesday in February.

The initiative started in 2007, when two Grade 12 students at Central Kings High School in the Annapolis Valley bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after a new student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

According to a 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, 71 per cent of Canadian youth aged 12 to 17 reported experiencing at least one form of bullying in the past 12 months. Bullying is a form of aggression where there’s a power imbalance, a person being bullied can feel afraid, alone and uncomfortable.

This year’s theme is Let Kindness Grow.