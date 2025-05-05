Listen Live

Today is Red Dress Day in Canada, Honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People

May 5, 2025 | Regional News

Today is Red Dress Day in Canada.

It is a day of remembrance and action dedicated to honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Originating as an art installation from Metis artist, Jamie Black of empty red dresses symbolizing women who are no longer with us, it has become a national call to confront the ongoing violence faced by Indigenous women, girls and two spirit people.

Red Dress hangs in the MacKay Room at St. FX University during a vigil marking the anniversary of a mass shooting at a Montreal engineering school several years ago.

The Red Dress has become a visual representation of loss, resilience and the urgent need for justice.


