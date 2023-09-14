Today is Stand Up Against Bullying Day at local schools.

Darrell LeBlanc, director of programs and student services with the Strait Regional Centre for Education, called it a time to raise awareness about and celebrate the importance of positive, safe, and inclusive learning environments and the relationships in those environments. They are encouraging partners like students, staff, guardians, and volunteers to wear pink to recognize the day.

A number of schools have activities and events planned around the day, with some schools having students write kindness letters to each other and members of the community, in-class discussions, displays, and one school has a science lesson looking at how kindness affects the brain.