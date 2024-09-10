Today is the Deadline for Candidates to File Nomination Papers for October’s Municipal Election

Local residents will soon have a complete list of all the candidates running in elections in their municipality next month. Today is Nomination Day. Anyone wishing to run in October’s muncipal elections or the school board with Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial must have their nomination papers filed by today.

Locally, there will be municipal elections in the towns of Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, Mulgrave, New Glasgow, Stellarton, Trenton, Westville and Pictou; as well as the municipalities of Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness and Richmond Counties, and the Districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s.

Municipal Election Day is October 19th.