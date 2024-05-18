Today is the Last Day for Advance Poll for Pictou West By-Election

Today is the last day for the advance poll in the Pictou West by-election.

The advance poll is at the Union Centre Community Hall at 1 Salter Road. The advance poll is open today from 9 am to 6 pm. Voters can also cast ballots at the returning office today, open for the same hours as the advance poll.

Residents going to the advance poll today should bring their Voter Information Card and ID, but it is not necessary. Eligible voters can register when they vote and take an oath to attest to their eligibility if they do not have current ID.

Voters have one last opportunity to cast their ballots on Monday, Victoria Day, at the returning office at 49 Pine Tree Road in Pictou from 9 am to 6 pm. Voting is closed on Sunday

Those who have applied to vote with a write-in ballot must return it by 8 pm Tuesday, election day. Voters can return their completed write-in ballot in-person to the returning office.

Residents who have questions about the by-election can call the returning office at 1-888-575-8901.