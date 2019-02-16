Listen Live
StFX Recreation cancellation:
Alumni aquatic pool is closed today (Feb 15, 2019) until further notice. Please call the welcome desk for further notice on re-opening.
St. FX Faculty University Holds Information Picket on Coady ...1:15 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Association of University Teachers hosted an information picket today regarding the recent goings-on at the Coady International Institute. Mary Oxner, president of the StFX AUT, said they wanted to show support for colleagues working at the Coady Institute. Oxner said the Coady is under a lot of financial pressure following revelations of accounting […]
RCMP Search for Missing Pictou County Man1:13 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Wallace Harry MacLean. MacLean was last seen on February 7 and police are concerned for his safety. MacLean is believed to have left a residence on Shore Rd. in Merigomish in his 2009 light blue Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck bearing Nova Scotia […]
Sports Roundup – February 166:16 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS It’s going to a final game in the AUS Men’s Hockey quarter-finals, as the X-Men lost 3-2 in Overtime to Acadia last night. The decider of the best of three will be Sunday at the Keating Centre. Puck drops at 7. — The X-Men and X-Women Basketball teams host Cape Breton for a […]