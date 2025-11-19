Todd Barrett Chosen as Port Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has a new deputy mayor.

At last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and monthly public meeting at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Town Councillor Todd Barrett was voted into the position, taking over from Town Councillor Iaian Langley who served in the position for the past year.

Langley was named deputy mayor last October following the municipal election in which he finished with the most votes among town council candidates.

As a result of finishing in second place among town council candidates last year, Barrett was approved as the new deputy mayor. Barrett added that he is proud to take on the role.