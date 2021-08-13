Listen Live
Lost: keys between Henry's Auto Pro and Church Street. On an ACCESS Nova Scotia Lanyard. Also ID. Please call 902-863-2453.
Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia5:10 pm | Read Full Article
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and no recoveries One new case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel. The other is in Eastern Zone and is under investigation. There are now 26 active cases of the virus, one person is in ICU. On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s […]
Pictou East NDP candidate Joy Polley say Health Care a Major...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The NDP candidate for Pictou East says health care is a major issue in the riding, adding mental health services are also on the minds of residents. Joy Polley, described by the NDP Website as a queer, non-binary resident of Fraser’s Mountain, has a history of volunteering in the area and was the recipient of […]
Former Player Keenan Gillis named an Assistant Coach of the ...8:53 am | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League announced former player Keenan Gillis accepted an assistant coaching position with the team. Gillis joins Head Coach Kyle Gillies and returning Asst Coach Michael MacDonald as members of the Islanders Coach Staff for the 2021-2022 season. Gillis was a stalwart defenseman for […]