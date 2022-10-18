Town and Antigonish County Councils to vote on Proposed Consolidation of the Two Municipal Units on Thursday

The councils for the Town and County are set to each hold special meetings on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. to vote on the proposed consolidation of the two municipal bodies.

Following Monday’s regular meeting of town council, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said

while the motions at the upcoming meeting have yet to be finalized, they will centre around the idea of whether the residents, businesses, and overall community be better served if the town and county become one municipal unit.

While today is the final day for residents to submit feedback on the What We Heard Report on the consultation process the municipal bodies engaged in earlier this year, Boucher said she feels there is enough time to look at that information and use it to make a decision. The mayor said staff have forwarded the replies from the community to their consultants in real time, so they have most if not all of the replies already.

When asked about announcing the vote on Monday and holding the vote the following Thursday, Boucher said the exploration has been on the docket for over a year.

Boucher said each councillor heard lots of reports and attended community and consultation meetings, noting each councillor will have to decide for themselves how to vote.