Town and Country Magazine Lists Nova Scotia as a Top Honeymoon Destination

Town and Country Magazine has a local entry in their top 50 honeymoon destination of 2019.

The magazine lists Nova Scotia as their number 10 on the lists of places to honeymoon and specifically mentions the coast of Cape Breton. The entry states the area supports two of the top 100 golf courses in the world; Cabot Cliffs, which Golf Digest listed ranked 9th, and Cabot Links, ranked 43rd. Cabot Links also received mention as a resort.

The article notes honeymooners coming to the area will have access to world class biking, hiking and boat tours along with first rate dining, particularly seafood.