Town and County of Antgonish launch web site to share information on Proposed Consolidation of Two Municipalities

The Town and County of Antigonish recently launched a web site, antigonish.ca, as a means of
sharing information regarding the proposed consolidations of the two municipalities.
Warden Owen McCarron said the site provides answers to a number of potential questions the public may have about the proposed consolidation, and provides the opportunity for residents to send in questions.
As for when in-person meetings might take place, McCarron said council is hoping things will start to get back to normal with phase 3 of the reopening plan.