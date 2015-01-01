Town and County of Antigonish and Antigonish Community Transit to Conduct a Community Transit Review

The Town of Antigonish, the County of Antigonish, and the Antigonish Community Transit Society are partnering on a community transit service review. During last night’s regular meeting of council, members voted to issue a request for proposals for the study.

Antiognish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the review will look at local public transportation needs, find the best way to address those needs, and perform an exploration of best practices.

When asked about a potential cost for the study, Boucher said there was nothing presented. She said the motion just gives staff the green light to continue with the RFP with the understanding it would be cost dependent.