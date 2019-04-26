Town and County of Antigonish and Visitor Information Centre at Saltscapes this Weekend

The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre and the Town and County of Antigonish are showcasing the area at the 2019 Saltscapes East Coast Expo in Halifax this weekend. Other local attendees include Riverside Speedway, Claymore Inn and Justamere Cafe, Giant Bluefin Tuna Charters, Cameron’s Jewelry, and the Antigonish Highland Games.

Lynne DeLorey, with the VIC, said the idea is to showcase what Antigonish has to offer to visitors in terms of food, culture, retail, events, and other items. Saltscapes attendees come from across the Atlantic provinces. DeLorey thanked all of the business who donated to the popular draw.

The Expo begins today at noon and runs Saturday and Sunday as well.