Town and County of Antigonish announce Free Equipment Accessibility Program

The Town and County of Antigonish today launched a free equipment accessibility program. Run out of the Antigonish Arena, the program provides residents the opportunity of booking and renting gear like bocce ball, lawn darts, mobi-chair, hockey sledges, sport in a bag, sand castle kits, personal flotation devices, bicycles, and more.

Equipment is available for pick up and drop off Tuesday and Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Bookings open today at 2:30 with pickups starting next Tuesday. Equipment will be cleaned and sterilized between uses. Those looking for more information can call the county recreation department at 902-863-1141 or town recreation at 902-318-4048. people can find the guide to booking equipment online at recreation.antigonishcounty.ns.ca