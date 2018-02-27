Town and County of Antigonish develop agreement that Creates an Antigonish Arena Corporation, replacing Antigonish Arena Commission

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, the Town of Antigonish adopted an inter-municipal agreement between the town and county to create the Antigonish Arena Corporation.

CAO Jeff Lawrence said the Antigonish Arena Corporation will replace the current Arena Commission.

He added the make up isn’t much different with two representative from both the town and county as well as citizen representatives.

Meetings of the Antigonish Arena Corporation will be held quarterly. Meetings will be open to the public and well advertised, Lawrence added, which will lead to greater accountability.