Town and County of Antigonish explore New Management Structure for Antigonish Arena

The town and county of Antigonish are working to create a new management structure for the arena in town they co-own. The Antigonish Arena's commission boardis one area that could see some changes.

County Warden, Owen McCarron says that both councils are looking at possible options for making the next step:

McCarron says that it’s important for town and county councils to remain on the same page when working through any changes. McCarron adds that it is wise to have a wide range of people on the commission that reflects the user groups of the facility.