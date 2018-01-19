Town and County of Antigonish explore New Management Structure for Antigonish Arena
The town and county of Antigonish are working to create a new management structure for the arena in town they co-own. The Antigonish Arena’s commission board is one area that could see some changes.
County Warden, Owen McCarron says that both councils are looking at possible options for making the next step:
McCarron says that it’s important for town and county councils to remain on the same page when working through any changes. McCarron adds that it is wise to have a wide range of people on the commission that reflects the user groups of the facility.