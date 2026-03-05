Town and County of Antigonish Launch a Recreation Needs Assessment

The Town and County of Antigonish are performing a recreation needs assessment with community engagement sessions and a public survey.

The municipalities want to identify gaps in programming, understand how spaces are programs are getting used, review demographics and population trends, and identify ways to improve accessibility and inclusion in recreation services.

Marlene Melanson, recreation director with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, said the town and county endorsed a recreation needs assessment last spring. She said they awarded the contract to a consultant early in the new year and launched the survey online earlier this week. Eight engagement session will take place in the town and county from March 24-April 1. Melanson said they are also conducting a community organization survey, which will be mailed out to various community groups and organizations.

People can access the survey by using a QR code or on the county’s website, where people can also find the full schedule of engagement sessions, two of which are virtual. The surveys are open until March 30. Melanson said they would like to hear back from as many people as possible. People participating in the survey can enter to win one of five $100 gift cards.