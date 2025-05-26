Town and County of Antigonish provide funding to Antigonish Community Transit under the Housing Accelerator Fund

Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish announced funding to the tune of $ 37,800 through their respective federal Housing Accelerator Funds to the Antigonish Community Transit Society (ACTS).

A release from the municipalities states the announcement recognizes transit is vital to the success and accessibility of new residential developments.

The funding is set to help ACTS improve its bus service by redesigning routes and updating its branding and marketing, while working closely with partners in the Town, County and province, with the goal of better connecting neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and public spaces with reliable transit. The funding will also support a review of how ACTS operates, including staffing and leadership.

Richie Connors, general manager of ACTS, made presentations to both council is recent months, emphasizing the social benefits for all residents, and explaining how community transit makes it easier for people to get where they need to go, helping ensure fair access to jobs, education, and healthcare