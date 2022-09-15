Town and County of Antigonish Release the What We Heard Report

The Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish released the What We

Heard Report, a summary document detailing the themes and comments around consolidation, a topic both councils voted to explore one year ago.

Brighter Community Planning and Consulting lead the 24 public engagement sessions, both in-person and online.

A release from the municipalities states the What We Heard Report is a key piece of information the councils wanted as part of their overall decision-making process, noting the purpose of the report was to capture the overarching themes of the discussions that took place as part of the community engagement.

The report is available online at www.antigonish.ca. Hard copies are also available at both the County and Town office, People’s Place Library and local councillors will have copies. Residents are encouraged to read the report and provide feedback if they feel any of their concerns or questions were not included in the report.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said called the report one of the pieces to be used in making a final decision on consolidation, noting another piece is the issue of policing costs. She said there are a few more items staff want to address and then bring to council.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said it is important to note we all call Antigonish home, noting these sorts of decision create a lot of emotions.

Residents are welcome to submit their feedback via email to info@antigonish.ca, phone 1-833-563-2786, or drop off their written submission to the Town or County offices by September 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. The councils are looking at making a decision on consolidation in the fall.