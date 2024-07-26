Town and County of Antigonish Team Up with Antigonish Culture Alive for a Mural at the New Mini-Pitch Currently under Development

For the third year in a row, the town of Antigonish is partnering with Antigonish Culture Alive on the Antigonish Public Art Program.

The Town and ACA issued a request for submissions for the new Public Art Commission that will be going up at the mini-pitch to be constructed by the schools on Appleseed Drive. The town and ACA are looking for an artist to create a mural that will cover two goal boards and goal posts at both ends of the pitch.

Carissa Ainslie, with ACA, said this year they are also involving the County of Antigonish in the project. She said after the municipalities were approached about the mini-pitch project, they thought it was a good opportunity cover it with artwork created by a local artist.

The deadline for submissions is August 23. A jury selection for round one of the process will take place September 6, with artist sketches for round two due on September 20, with the final artists selected October 2. The installation is set for the late fall.

For more information on the program, please visit the Town of Antigonish Web site.