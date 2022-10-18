Town and County of Antigonish to meet for a debrief on post-Tropical Storm Fiona

A debrief on how the town and county handled post tropical storm Fiona is set for next week.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town’s director of finance spent part of last week going over the cost of damages to town properties, adding she figures they will have a final price tag by the time of next week’s debrief. Boucher said they wouldn’t have gotten through the aftermath of the storm as well as they did without the cooperation of the comfort centres in the town and county.

Councillors during the meeting also commended town staff, some who came into work despite suffering damages to their own homes.



Boucher also commended the Antigonish Library and staff for making themselves available for being able to use the building as a comfort centre.