Town and County of Antigonish Waiting to Receive Results of a Recreation Needs Assessment and Survey

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish are waiting to hear back on the findings of a recreation needs assessment and survey.

The municipalities are looking to identify gaps in programming, understand how spaces and programs are getting used, review demographics and population trends, and identify ways to improve accessibility and inclusion in recreation services.

Town of Antigonish CAO Randy Delorey said the survey is done, noting around 700 people took part in the online public survey and 44 groups completed the community organization survey, with 60 people attending virtual and in-person engagement sessions throughout that stage.

The information is now in the hands of the consultants, ASBB Economics and Research limited, and the consultants are preparing a report. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/April-29-Delorey-clip.mp3