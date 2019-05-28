Town and County Officials discuss Doctor Recruitment

With doctor recruitment a hot topic in town, the mayor took part in discussions with a recruiter and the health minister.

During last night’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron met with a recruiter and a potential surgeon looking at coming to the area. She said the surgeon wants to work in a small town and was impressed with St. Martha’s Hospital.

Boucher said a meeting is set today with McCarron, the recruiter, and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation to try and figure out what everyone’s role are in terms of getting and maintaining doctors.

Boucher said she and McCarron met with Antigonish MLA and health minister Randy Delorey to discuss the status of the hospital. She also said she spoke with representatives from the hospital about the possibility of having a lapse in service if the remaining obstetrician leaves in August as reported. Boucher said she understands they are actively recruiting and the province is cooperating with those efforts.