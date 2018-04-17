Town Council Introduces a new Vending Bylaw

Antigonish Town Council heard first reading of a new vending bylaw during last night’s regular monthly town council meeting.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the new bylaw is actually combining two current bylaws into one. The new bylaw requires even those selling on private property to have a permit, as well as allow vendors to sell within 30 meters of a permanent business, if they have that business’ permission.

Boucher said the town is trying to find a balance between protecting their brick and mortar businesses, and encouraging new vendors.

Boucher said the vending fee is $500. She added council had a few questions which will be addressed before second reading. She added they hoped to have the new bylaw finalized for the summer season.