During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, Antigonish Town Council approved a motion to contribute $150,000 from the operational reserve to the Antigonish Farmer’s Market Association. The funding is conditional on the organization securing the rest of the necessary funding.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the Farmer’s Market is a huge asset to the town.

Boucher said there are a lot of benefits to having the market in the area.