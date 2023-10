The town of Westville has a new Deputy Mayor. Councillor Bernie Murphy will replace Mitchell MacGregor in the position as of November 1st.

Committee assignments for councilors, which are usually announced each October, will be announced at next month’s regular meeting.

On Saturday, the ballots will be counted in Westville’s by-election, where four people are running to fill the seat vacated after Meghan Bragg passed away in July.