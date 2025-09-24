Town Criers Gathered last Weekend in New Glasgow for a Competition

The Town of New Glasgow shared the results of its 150 International Town Crier Competition.

Winner of the open Cry on Friday, September 19 of Paul Gough, out of England, while the Home Cry from Saturday, went to Richard Riddell Comeau, out of BC and Sydney. He also won the New Glasgow 150 Cry on Sunday, before being deemed the grand champion.

The crowds named Will Brewer as the people’s choice champion, while best dressed consort went to Elizabeth McKee. Best Dressed Town Crier went to Bruce C. Kruger, and Best Dressed Couple went to Daniel Richer Dit LaFleche and Julie Dudley.