Town looking to enhance economic development

With the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network winding down operations, the Town of Antigonish is looking at new possibilities to enhance local economic development. In this fiscal year, the town has set aside the same amount of money as it did last year for ESREN.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the town remains committed to a vibrant downtown and supporting local business. Boucher says it also wants to investigate new possibilities.

Boucher says the three groups are interested in exploring opportunites to host more events