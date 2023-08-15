Town Maintenance Raised at Port Hawkesbury Town Council

A special public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council was held Monday and town maintenance was the big topic.

Councillor Hughie MacDougall says overgrown trees are obstructing views around the town. He says areas where there used to be a clear view of the Strait and Causeway, are now obstructed.

MacDougall explained it’s also a safety issue. He points out there is an intersection with a view blocked where pulp trucks go by, now vehicles have to be careful pulling onto the highway.

MacDougall also says there is a street in town where both sides of the sidewalks are overgrown with grass and brush, and ditches also need to be cleaned up so water can drain properly.

Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie echoed MacDougall’s comments, but said two areas stand out to him most. First, he said, the town made the effort to have trees along Reeves Street and they should try to upkeep the area around them. He adds the area around a bench at the entrance to the community trails is consistently left overgrown.

Councillor Mark MacIver said he and the deputy mayor visited Queen Street where they had to walk off the sidewalk and on the roadway for “about 60 feet to go around the bushes.” MacIver wants to see council set up a schedule and get on top of mowing these areas consistently.

The motion was amended to first look at other options such as renting the equipment, or to look at the cost of a contracting the work before purchasing the equipment. The motion was passed.

Staff will have two weeks two bring options to council, as council would like to see the identified areas cleaned up at least once this summer.