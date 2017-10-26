Town needs your help naming new path

The town’s recreation department is looking for the public’s help in naming a pathway within the town. The path, between Maple Drive and St. Bean Lane was part of a provincial Connect2 announcement last year.

Active Living Coordinator, Emily Stephenson says that naming the path is practicle for a number of reasons. It makes the area more approachable, and also helps with logistics in the town:

Suggestions for the name of the path can be sent to the town’s recreation department email, recreation@townofantigonish.ca. Stephenson says that some submissions also have a short write up explaining the importance of the suggested name.